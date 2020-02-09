'I'm sorry': Sky Sports pundit blasts Leeds United first-teamer who's 'too brave'

Kiko Casilla joined Leeds United in January 2019 from Real Madrid.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has blasted Kiko Casilla for his performance during Leeds United's 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, as he claimed that he has been 'too brave' for his own good.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (08/02/2020 at 17:10 pm), prior to Leeds' clash against Nottingham Forest, Hasselbaink felt that Casilla's rashness has returned, as he, later on, reacted to the mistake he made during the Forest clash.

"You can be pro-active, but this is a bit too much than pro-active," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "In all those clips we have seen [Casilla's mistakes] there was not a defender that made a mistake. It was the goalkeeper that was coming.

"If he would have taken them out then Leeds would have had more points on the board. Look, he wants to be brave but sometimes you can be a little too brave and I think that's what is happening."

After the game, Hasselbaink added: "If you analyse it perfectly where Ameobi hits the ball from, it should never have been allowed to go where it goes in. I'm sorry, but it's poor goalkeeping. It should be an easy save with his right hand, goes for a corner and then the team can defend the corner."

Casilla joined Leeds during the 2019 January transfer window when he made the switch from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite the 33-year-old's experience, and arriving from a club with such expectations and pressure, Casilla found life difficult during his first six months at Elland Road.

His rashness in between the sticks, poor decision-making and mistakes from set-piece situations were there for all to see, including the most costly of them all during the play-off semi-final against Derby County.

But for most parts of this season, it seemed as though Casilla had learnt from last season and he was showing signs of improvements, including pulling off some crucial saves just like he did against Huddersfield.

However, it has gone wrong in recent weeks for the Spanish keeper, who was once again being questioned during Leeds' clash at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. All of this, only adds to the already high pressures that everyone is facing at Leeds.