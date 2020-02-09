Rose shares conversation he had with Dier about Spurs prior to leaving, makes WHL claim

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is currently on loan at Newcastle United.

Danny Rose has shared that prior to leaving for Newcastle, he was speaking to Eric Dier about how 'dangerous' and 'powerful' Tottenham were during their best days under Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Rose, who is now on-loan at Newcastle, claimed that he misses White Hart Lane and he believes leaving that ground was a 'huge factor' behind why they are in their current situation.

On whether he could feel it slipping away once players like Walker started leaving and not much came through the doors: “One of the last days I was at the club, I think it was me and Eric Dier, we were speaking about those days and how dangerous and powerful we were,” Rose told 5 Live Sport.

“I don't know if people would remember this but we didn't lose at White Hart Lane. And that is a huge factor.

“For me, the new stadium is unbelievable but I miss the Old White Hart Lane. We finally made White Hart Lane a fortress and people have to remember we played at Wembley for a year and a half.”

Rose's career at Spurs is seemingly at an end and there's no doubt that his latter years in North London turned sour.

He was a regular at Tottenham for many years and one of the many players whose games was massively improved by Pochettino when he first walked through the door.

Many considered the 29-year-old to be the best left-back in the country at one stage, but as Spurs began to stagnate, so did he.

It's now a case of trying to get minutes under his belt, some sharpness back and proving that he is worthy of a place in Gareth Southgate's England set-up.

Whilst England are blessed with an abundance of right-backs, only Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw are proper challengers for those two left-back spots for the Euros.