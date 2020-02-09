Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool want player Klopp once said is ‘fantastic left-winger’

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Express, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are also reported to be interested in the former Liverpool attacking midfielder, who is on loan at German giants Bayern Munich at the moment.

Bayern have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer for £102 million, but they are not going to take it, and Barcelona are willing to sell him for £77 million in the hope that a club from the Premier League takes him, according to the report.

Stats

Coutinho has failed to make a massive impact at Barcelona since he moved from Liverpool, and his loan spell at Bayern has not been exactly great either.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in the process.

The Brazilian has also scored one goal and provided two assists in six Champions League matches this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Jurgen Klopp praise

Coutinho was at Liverpool from 2013 until 2018 and did well during his time at the Merseyside outfit.

The Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, worked with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, and the Liverpool boss raved about the 27-year-old in August 2019.

Following the attacker’s loan move to Bayern, Klopp told Bundesliga.com: "Coutinho has an unbelievable eye for goal from range. I haven't seen seen a player coming in off the left and striking the ball with such regularity and precision from those kind of positions since Del Piero.”

Klopp added: “Coutinho didn't get to play in his preferred No.10 role all that much when he was with us, but he's a great No.8 and is a fantastic left winger because he's incredibly good in tight spaces and has the pace to exploit bigger spaces.

“He dominates football matches, and is a real asset if he can put his stamp on the team.”