Report: League champions to monitor player Tottenham Hotspur have sent out on loan

Danny Rose, on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur, is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Danny Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Rose joined Newcastle on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that PSG will monitor the England international left-back during his loan spell at the Magpies.

The French giants reportedly wanted to sign the 29-year-old in the January transfer window as a potential replacement for Layvin Kurzawa, but the Frenchman did not leave.

Potential big move for Danny Rose

Rose has not been at his best for a while now, but at Newcastle, the left-back has a real chance of proving his doubters wrong in the coming weeks and months.

PSG are a massive club, and it would be a big move for Rose should they come calling in the summer of 2020.

However, for now, the left-back needs to work hard, establish himself as a key figure in the Newcastle team and play well.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title last season and are nine points clear at the top of the table at the moment.