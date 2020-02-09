Report: Celtic to move for second-tier player this summer, big transfer fee

Celtic are reportedly interested in Josh Murphy of Cardiff City.

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic will make a move for Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Celtic manager Neil Lennon tried to sign Murphy from Cardiff in the Championship in England on January transfer deadline day.

Subscribe

The Scottish Premiership giants remain interested in the £11 million-rated former Norwich City winger and will make a move for the 24-year-old in the summer of 2020, according to the report.

Stats

Murphy has made 11 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Championship for Cardiff so far this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old winger made 22 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Bluebirds, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Record Celtic transfer?

Murphy is reportedly rated at £11 million, meaning that Celtic will have to pay a club-record transfer fee for the winger.

Odsonne Edouard is the Hoops’ most expensive signing ever at £9 million, according to The Daily Record.