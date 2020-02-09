Report: Burnley may seek to sign Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson in cut-price deal this summer

Burnley have been linked with Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson.

Burnley may look to sign Bristol City attacker Niclas Eliasson this coming summer after opting against pushing for a January deal, Lancashire Live report.

The Clarets had a busy January as they look to preserve their Premier League status. They signed Josh Brownhill from Bristol City for a reported £9 million fee (BBC).

But it’s one of Brownhill’s former teammates Eliasson who the Lancashire side have had a long-standing interest in and next summer could be the time to strike.

The 24-year-old’s contract at Ashton Gate expires this summer.

Bristol City have an option to extend his deal for a year. However, with the Robins notoriously a selling club, Burnley could seek a cut-price deal.

The Championship club have made big profits on Aden Flint, Bobby Reid, Adam Webster and of course Brownhill over the past two seasons.

Eliasson joined City from IFK Norrkoping for around £1.8 million (BBC).

The former Sweden U21 international can anywhere across the front three. He has posted three goals and 11 assists in 14 Championship games this term.

Burnley have made a habit of signing the best players out of the Championship with Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor among those to make the move to Turf Moor from the second tier.