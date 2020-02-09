Quick links

Report: Burnley may seek to sign Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson in cut-price deal this summer

Tom Thorogood
Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City during the FA Cup Third Round match between Bristol City and Shrewsbury Town at Ashton Gate on January 4, 2020 in Bristol, England.
Burnley have been linked with Bristol City's Niclas Eliasson.

Andreas Weimann of Bristol City celebrates with teammate Niclas Eliasson after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at...

Burnley may look to sign Bristol City attacker Niclas Eliasson this coming summer after opting against pushing for a January deal, Lancashire Live report.

The Clarets had a busy January as they look to preserve their Premier League status. They signed Josh Brownhill from Bristol City for a reported £9 million fee (BBC).

But it’s one of Brownhill’s former teammates Eliasson who the Lancashire side have had a long-standing interest in and next summer could be the time to strike.

 

The 24-year-old’s contract at Ashton Gate expires this summer.

Bristol City have an option to extend his deal for a year. However, with the Robins notoriously a selling club, Burnley could seek a cut-price deal.

The Championship club have made big profits on Aden Flint, Bobby Reid, Adam Webster and of course Brownhill over the past two seasons.

Eliasson joined City from IFK Norrkoping for around £1.8 million (BBC).

The former Sweden U21 international can anywhere across the front three. He has posted three goals and 11 assists in 14 Championship games this term.

Burnley have made a habit of signing the best players out of the Championship with Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Ashley Westwood and Charlie Taylor among those to make the move to Turf Moor from the second tier.

Niclas Eliasson of Bristol City on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 in Bristol, England.

