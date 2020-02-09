Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Report: 3 big clubs want Aston Villa player this summer, his preferred destination

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish is open to joining Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League giants United, as well as Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Grealish from Villa at the end of the season.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that the 24-year-old prefers a move to the Red Devils, with the Villans looking for £60 million as transfer fee.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Villa so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship games for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

Good move for Jack Grealish?

Grealish is a very creative footballer who is arguably the most important player in the Villa team.

It will be a massive move if the attacking midfielder joins United, and it will be a step-up for the 24-year-old.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

