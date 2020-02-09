Quick links

Rangers fan responds to Chris Sutton’s claim about Celtic player, gets blunt reply

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Glasgow Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard are two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Alfredo Morelos of Rangers

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has responded to a Rangers fan on Twitter who believes that Alfredo Morelos is worth £80 million if Odsonne Edouard is worth £40 million.

Sutton has suggested in The Daily Record that Celtic striker Edouard is worth £40 million.

The French striker has been in brilliant form this season and is banging in the goals for fun for the Hoops.

 

According to BBC Sport, the 22-year-old striker has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season.

A Rangers fan has responded to Sutton’s claim, stating that Morelos is worth £80 million, to which the BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit has replied.

According to BBC Sport, Morelos has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in the league for the Gers.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 67 points from 25 matches, seven points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have played 24 games.

Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

