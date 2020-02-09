Quick links

Rangers coach sends Twitter message to Josh Windasss

Shane Callaghan
Josh Windass of Rangers has a shot on goalduring the Pre-Seaso n Friendly between Rangers and Bury at Ibrox Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Josh Windass, once of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers, opened his account for his new side on Saturday.

Josh Windass of Rangers looks dejected after the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Rangers playmaker Josh Windass enjoyed a dream debut on Saturday.

The Englishman, who was sold by Gers boss Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2018, opened his account for new club Sheffield Wednesday at the first time of asking.

Windass, who scored 18 goals in his last full season at Rangers, scored only 16 minutes into his Owls debut in yesterday's 1-1 draw away to Barnsley.

First-team coach at Auchenhowie Michael Beale briefly worked with the 26-year-old in Glasgow.

 

And here's what the former Liverpool man sent to Windass on Twitter:

Windass didn't have a great relationship with Rangers fans, despite his goalscoring feats of the 2017-18 campaign, but what a good team the light Blues would be if they had him back.

Well, Steven Gerrard has already assembled a fine group of players to join the ones he inherited, but an in-form Windass playing in behind this Alfredo Morelos - who has netted 29 times this season - would surely have made the Ibrox side that bit better.

Josh Windass of Rangers in action during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

