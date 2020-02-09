Rangers coach sends Twitter message to Josh Windasss

Josh Windass, once of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers, opened his account for his new side on Saturday.

Former Rangers playmaker Josh Windass enjoyed a dream debut on Saturday.

The Englishman, who was sold by Gers boss Steven Gerrard in the summer of 2018, opened his account for new club Sheffield Wednesday at the first time of asking.

Windass, who scored 18 goals in his last full season at Rangers, scored only 16 minutes into his Owls debut in yesterday's 1-1 draw away to Barnsley.

First-team coach at Auchenhowie Michael Beale briefly worked with the 26-year-old in Glasgow.

And here's what the former Liverpool man sent to Windass on Twitter:

Congratulations on the debut goal @WindassJnr onwards and upwards mate ⚽️ https://t.co/jdnN7Sqp7I — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) February 9, 2020

Windass didn't have a great relationship with Rangers fans, despite his goalscoring feats of the 2017-18 campaign, but what a good team the light Blues would be if they had him back.

Well, Steven Gerrard has already assembled a fine group of players to join the ones he inherited, but an in-form Windass playing in behind this Alfredo Morelos - who has netted 29 times this season - would surely have made the Ibrox side that bit better.