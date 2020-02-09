BBC pundit reacts to Klimala's first start for Celtic, compares him to 59-goal ex-Bhoys ace

Celtic secured a comfortable win against Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Pat Bonner has stated that Patryk Klimala reminds him of Scott McDonald after he made his first start for Celtic during their 3-0 win against Clyde in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (09/02/2020 at 12 pm start), BBC pundit Bonner, shared his thoughts on Klimala's first start, as he admits it was 'difficult' and 'frustrating' for him.

"It's difficult, he is playing up there on his own," Bonner told Sportsound. "He's not the biggest. I kind of describe him a bit like Scott McDonald type player. Maybe bigger than Scott.

"But he's quick enough. He got through on that one chance and maybe he should have bent it around the goalkeeper. That's what you judge him on. You judge him on when he gets those big opportunities.

"Can he put it into the back of the net? The rest of it you can then pick holes in it and whether he comes to the ball and supports [his teammates] like Edouard and Griffiths [usually do]. Then you can describe him in those contexts.

"It is a frustrating position for Klimala to make his start today, with the conditions. You would have expected him to get more chances to open his account - he had that big chance which he maybe should have done better with in the first-half."

Klimala didn't get on the scoresheet for Celtic but he will be hoping his first start has given him a feel of what it is like leading the line for the Bhoys.

He was being compared with McDonald, and if he can match his goal tally then he'll be pretty pleased with himself because the Australian had a strong record during his time at Parkhead.

McDonald played 117 games in all competitions for Celtic, scoring 59 goals and supplying 18 assists for his side [transfermarkt].

Nonetheless, for Klimala, he will now be looking to provide his manager with a selection headache and force his way into Celtic's starting XI in these coming weeks.