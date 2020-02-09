Quick links

'Oh wow': £18m player reacts on Twitter to beating Leeds

Nottingham Forest's English midfielder Matty Cash (C) is fouled buy Arsenal's English defender Rob Holding (L) leading to a penalty and the team's third goal during the English FA Cup...
Nottingham Forest beat Leeds United 2-0 last night.

Tyler Walker of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammate Joe Worrall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United...

Matty Cash has reacted on Twitter to Nottingham Forest's win over Leeds United on Saturday.

The City Ground club beat Marcelo Bielsa's side 2-0 yesterday to stifle the Whites' automatic promotion bid.

As a result of the defeat, Leeds are now only second on goal difference ahead of third-placed Fulham, while the Reds are a point further back in fourth.

Goals from Sammy Ameobi and Tyler Walker did the damage to Leeds.

 

And here's how Cash - valued at £18 million by Forest in January [The Sun] - reacted to the big win on social media.

It's a good win, but is beating Leeds that much of an achievement? In December, yes. In February, no.

The Elland Road club have lost four of their last five Championship outings, winning only once in 2020 so far.

Leeds are in one hell of a funk and if Bielsa doesn't find a solution soon then they could face another season in the Championship, which seemed unthinkable only two months ago.

Back in December, Bielsa's side had an 11-point cushion in the top two and the fact it's now only goal difference tells its own story about their problems.

Helder Costa of Leeds United and Tiago Silva of Nottingham Forest battle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on February 08,...

