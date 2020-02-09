'Not a big fan': John Giles admits he'd be 'amazed' if £20m Liverpool ace win POTY

Jordan Henderson has been a standout performer for Liverpool this season.

Republic of Ireland legend John Giles has admitted that he would be 'amazed' if Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson goes on to win the Player of the Year at the end of the season.

Speaking to Off the Ball, former Manchester United midfielder, Giles, shares that he's 'not a big fan' of the Liverpool man, as he feels that others around him make him a 'better player' rather than the other way around.

“My take is that the brilliant players they have around him, they have made him a better player,” Giles told Off the Ball. “I don't think he has made them a better player.

“It's probably a bit harsh [to call him average] because he is doing well in a very, very, very good team. His all-round play is okay. He doesn't score many goals or he doesn't make many goals.

“I'm not a big fan. I think he's okay. His attitude is good. He's a good hard worker. But I would be amazed, there's talk of him being footballer of the year, well I cannot see that. When you have got Salah, Mane, Van Dijk, Robertson, most of the players, I think contribute more than he does.”

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £20 million [BBC Sport], as life on Merseyside started in a difficult manner for the then-20-year-old.

There were games when Henderson was being questioned, but since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, the Englishman has taken his game to another level.

He has become a very underrated figure in the middle of the mark for Liverpool and is now on course to captain them to a Premier League title.

Given what Henderson has been through at Liverpool, not many would have expected him to be in a situation where he has lifted the Champions League trophy and is now months away from winning the English league title.

But he will be doing that soon, and given his performances this season, there are even calls for him to win Player of the Year.