Michael Keane shares what Carlo Ancelotti has changed at Everton, comments on his character

Everton recorded all three points against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Michael Keane has shared that Carlo Ancelotti has asked his Everton players to play 'in between the lines' a bit more and has also asked the centre-backs to 'dribble a little bit more' from the back in order to get the team up the pitch.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, Keane, who returned to Everton's starting XI during their 3-1 win against Crystal Palace, shared what Ancelotti has changed since his arrival and commented on his character away from the touchline.

"He has changed little things in the way we play," Keane told Stadium Astro. "He wants more movement of players to get in between the lines. Centre-halves to bring the ball out more. Maybe dribble a little bit more before they pass it just to get us up the pitch.

"And he has brought a lot of calmness. He has all that experience. Nothing stresses him out too much. He gets his point across and the lads are thoroughly enjoying it."

It has been a very mixed season for Everton, who started the campaign battling relegation with Marco Silva and now find themselves climbing the able under Ancelotti.

Whilst Ancelotti hasn't been at the club for too long, it hasn't exactly been plain sailing under his stewardship either because he has also suffered his fair share of abject performances.

But in recent weeks, they have picked things up again and they are now sitting seventh in the Premier League table, but with some teams on their winter break, the Toffees have played an extra game more than those around them.

Nonetheless, it doesn't hide the fact that Ancelotti is beginning to improve this Everton side, and he is starting to get the best out of certain players.

The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate have improved massively since his arrival - and given their recent performances, an England call-up could be on the cards for the duo.