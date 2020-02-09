Bielsa makes it clear one thing he cannot ask his Leeds players despite defeat to Forest

Leeds United could fall out of the automatic places if they suffer a defeat at Brentford on Tuesday night.

Marcelo Bielsa has made it clear that he cannot 'demand more effort from his players' after Leeds suffered another defeat in their race to earn promotion.

Speaking to Leeds Live after Bielsa's side were beaten 2-0 at Nottingham Forest, the Whites manager took responsibility for the defeat and made it clear that his side cannot give more on the field of play.

"The team made big efforts," Bielsa told Leeds Live. "Better players than the opponent, but what we did wasn't enough to avoid a new defeat. Tried to give an explanation is not useful.

"The resources the team has is enough. We cannot demand more effort from the players, so clearly it's not the players' responsibility at this moment. It's necessary to say the responsibility of this moment is mine.

"Clearly, if you have good players and those players give all on the pitch the conclusions are clear. I have to understand it is me who has to find the solutions."

There's no doubt that the effort was there from the Leeds players at the City Ground, but for one, their performance was off-colour, and with it, they suffered yet another damaging result.

The problem for Leeds is that no-one else in the Championship is under more pressure than the Yorkshire club, which doesn't help anyone's cause.

Therefore, any slip-up, poor individual performance then there is extra heat in the Elland Road kitchen, as things could become worse on Tuesday night.

Despite producing such poor results in recent months, Leeds are still sitting in the automatic places, but they will fall out of the top-two if they lost at Brentford on Tuesday.

Whilst Leeds' confidence has been well and truly washed away, Brentford are flying-high, scoring for fun and ready to punish anyone that comes in their way.