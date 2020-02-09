'Omg', 'Man like Harry Potter': Aston Villa loanee posts images of injury, some fans respond

Aston Villa playmaker Callum O'Hare is enjoying a fruitful season-loan spell at Coventry City.

Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare has posted two pretty graphic images of a head injury he sustained during Coventry's 2-1 win over Bolton on Saturday.

The Villa academy product, 21, posted two images on his personal Twitter account - one showing a big cut on his bloodied face and another where he has had his cut addressed with stitches.

It seems as though O'Hare was involved in a clash of heads with Bolton's Tota Nsiala in the second half, with the Villa man clearly coming off worse.

Despite the injury, O'Hare stayed on the pitch throughout the 90 minutes, and he will be grateful that he did because he saw his side record a last-minute winner.

O'Hare is enjoying a successful spell at Coventry and if he continues in his ways then there could be a chance in him playing for Villa next season.

If Villa end up in the Championship next season, then O'Hare's role for Dean Smith could become even more crucial because the club will then have to part ways with Jack Grealish, and O'Hare will be seen, from the fans, as someone to replace their star man in the starting XI.

But before that, he is hoping to help Coventry earn promotion to the Championship - Coventry are currently sitting in the play-off places in League One and they are two points off the automatic places with two games in hand.

Here is a selection of Villa and Coventry's fans reacting to O'Hare's head injury:

