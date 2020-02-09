Liverpool have had 'everything their way' this season claims Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Liverpool lead title rivals Manchester City by 22 points.

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva claims Liverpool have had all the small details go their way this season in the Premier League title race, Sky Sports report.

The Reds have an unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s undefeated side, who lead City by 22 points, only need six more wins as they could have the title wrapped up by the end of March.

Silva admits Liverpool are top on merit but have also had their fair share of luck too.

"Liverpool haven't surprised me, they're one of the best sides in the world and we knew they were going to be strong this season," Silva admitted.

"It's not just luck, they have a lot of merit but with the little details, everything went their way. We always concede in the last minute, Liverpool always scores in the last minutes and these little details in football make the difference.”

City edged Liverpool to the title last season by one point.

Silva, who cost City £43 million in 2017 (Telegraph), scored big goals for the Citizens with his opener in the 2-0 win at Manchester United in late April arguably his most important.

But this season, City have slipped up while Liverpool appear unstoppable.

The Reds have dropped just two points this season. 11 of their wins have come by a one-goal deficit, while Liverpool have picked up 80+ minute winners on four separate occasions.

The Merseyside club are without doubt the best team in England right now. And, their late winners is more a test of their mental strength and will to win rather than potential fortune.