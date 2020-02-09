'Like a 5-year-old': Nottingham Forest fans slate Leeds star

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski upset the Nottingham Forest fans.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski is no stranger to winding up fans of the opposition.

Over the past 18 months or so, the Macedonia international has developed into quite a cult figure among Leeds supporters for his pre-game and post-game antics - and, of course, his capacity to annoy rival fanbases.

And he was certainly annoying the Nottingham Forest' faithful on Saturday evening, though it was more related to his discipline - or lack of - rather than intentional attempts to goad the home fans.

Alioski didn't manage to get himself booked until the 55th minute but he was fortuitous to even be on the field at that stage following some rash and cynical tackles on the hosts'.

Even some Leeds fans were calling on Marcelo Bielsa to bring him off before the referee dished out a red card.

Here's how Forest supporters reacted to his foul-laden display on Twitter:

Brilliant win but my god how poor was the ref. Alioski could have been sent off twice. #nffc — Oaky Doke (@JR_Oak7) February 8, 2020

I love this Forest team so much. Superb performance. Bamford anonymous. Alioski nearly in tears. Walker > Augustin. What a Saturday! #nffc https://t.co/TFazVYfoG4 — Nathan Fletcher (@Nathan_CTR) February 8, 2020

Knew that before tonight. You could even see his team mate telling him at one point in today’s game but he’s was having none of it. Like a 5 year old — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) February 8, 2020

The ref doing all he can not to book Alioski again. Should have been off already. #nffc — Michael Toes (@Michael_Toes) February 8, 2020

How is alioski still on the pitch. At least 4 cardable offences #NFFC — Random_Nerfherder (@paulworrall) February 8, 2020

Alioski should be off now crazy #NFFC — Alex Capone (@alex_havill) February 8, 2020

Alioski has chopped down Cash and Ameobi in the first 15 minutes. Could easily be off by now but not even booked. Someone check Langford’s reffing licence? #NFFC #LeedsUnited — Ollie Barnes (@mrobarnes) February 8, 2020

Leeds lost the game 2-0 and now the Elland Road club are only in the automatic promotion places on goal difference, having thrown away an 11-point cushion over the past six weeks or so.

Alioski - a £2 million signing in 2017 [The YEP] - and United visit Brentford on Tuesday night.