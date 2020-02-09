Quick links

'Like a 5-year-old': Nottingham Forest fans slate Leeds star

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds celebrates after scoring the equaliser to make it one all during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on November 4,...
Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski upset the Nottingham Forest fans.

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds celebrates after scoring the equaliser to make it one all during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on November 4,...

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski is no stranger to winding up fans of the opposition.

Over the past 18 months or so, the Macedonia international has developed into quite a cult figure among Leeds supporters for his pre-game and post-game antics - and, of course, his capacity to annoy rival fanbases.

And he was certainly annoying the Nottingham Forest' faithful on Saturday evening, though it was more related to his discipline - or lack of - rather than intentional attempts to goad the home fans.

Alioski didn't manage to get himself booked until the 55th minute but he was fortuitous to even be on the field at that stage following some rash and cynical tackles on the hosts'.

 

Even some Leeds fans were calling on Marcelo Bielsa to bring him off before the referee dished out a red card.

Here's how Forest supporters reacted to his foul-laden display on Twitter:

Leeds lost the game 2-0 and now the Elland Road club are only in the automatic promotion places on goal difference, having thrown away an 11-point cushion over the past six weeks or so.

Alioski - a £2 million signing in 2017 [The YEP] - and United visit Brentford on Tuesday night.

Ezgjan Alioski of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 19, 2017...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

