Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

‘Stealing a living’: Some Leeds United fans fed up with one outfield player

Subhankar Mondal
Helder Costa of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Helder Costa, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was in action for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Leeds United's Helder Costa battles with Wigan Athletic's Tom Pearce during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa against Nottingham Forest.

Costa, who joined Leeds on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer of 2019, was in action against Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

The 26-year-old winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 2-0.

The Portugal international had yet another disappointing game on a personal level, as he was ineffective, failed to trouble the Forest backline and struggled to control the ball on a few occasions.

 

According to WhoScored, Costa took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, won one header, took 50 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles and two clearances, and made eight clearances.

So far this season, the Wolves-owned winger has made 21 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans were not impressed with the display produced by Costa against Forest and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

 

 

Helder Costa of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch