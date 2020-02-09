‘Stealing a living’: Some Leeds United fans fed up with one outfield player

Helder Costa, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, was in action for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa against Nottingham Forest.

Costa, who joined Leeds on loan from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer of 2019, was in action against Forest away from home at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

The 26-year-old winger started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost 2-0.

The Portugal international had yet another disappointing game on a personal level, as he was ineffective, failed to trouble the Forest backline and struggled to control the ball on a few occasions.

According to WhoScored, Costa took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 85.7%, won one header, took 50 touches, attempted one dribble, made two tackles and two clearances, and made eight clearances.

So far this season, the Wolves-owned winger has made 21 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans were not impressed with the display produced by Costa against Forest and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

It'll never happen, but Kiko, Alioski, Costa, Bamford, Cooper, should not play v Brentford. #LUFC — The Chris Knowles (@TheChrisKnowles) February 8, 2020

Kiko, Dallas, Alioski, Klich, Bamford, Harrison, Costa all need dropping! #lufc — Aaron S (@aarons1308) February 8, 2020

Costa is stealing a living - truly awful last week and worse today . — Tyler75 (@hughesr64) February 8, 2020

Helder costa is STEALING. a living. #lufc — James Hullock (@jameshullock) February 8, 2020

This is serious now, Bielsa need a real head shake on the next match, we cannot keep with this same line up, Casilla, Costa, Bamford, Hernandez, Alioski this is simply not good enough, there are simply no excuses #lufc — Lufc Forever (@LufcForever3) February 8, 2020

Casilla, Bamford & Costa shouldn't be in the Leeds United team.. I hope this game makes Marcelo Bielsa realise that.. #lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) February 8, 2020

Kiko, alioski, Harrison, Costa, bamford all deserve to be dropped next game #lufc — Ash Carty (@ashcarty147) February 8, 2020

I agree . Needs 2/3 changes for Brentford .

Philips will come back in. Try JKA instead of bamford and shacks for Pablo. Not sure costa offering enough either — jon rosten (@jonro1465) February 8, 2020

When you get 15 million for Helder Costa #Lufc. pic.twitter.com/MZiqMAFLhC — Lee (@LufcLee19) February 8, 2020

At some point, we need to look at Bielsa. His inability to change is massively worrying. We are happy slagging players off but not him. Doesn’t sit right with me. Hernandez, alioski, ayling, Costa worryingly poor #LUFC — B Wakeman (@bsw1991) February 8, 2020

Klich was awful tonight. We got a fake Costa off Wolves it would seem. Hernandez far to casual again tonight. Harrison would rather pass the ball back to Casilla than get it into the box. — Mark (@MarkC_LUFC) February 8, 2020