Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Leeds could spend £15m on another Hadi Sacko

Shane Callaghan
Hadi Sacko of Leeds United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on September 19, 2017 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is the Leeds United winger much of an upgrade on Hadi Sacko? Not going by the numbers.

Hadi Sacko of Leeds United celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor on September 19, 2017 in...

Very few Leeds United lads covered themselves in glory last night as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest.

But this was particularly true of Helder Costa.

The Leeds winger missed a good chance to equalise in the final 10 minutes but fluffed the header, with Noel Whelan accusing him of summing up the visitors' cowardice on the night.

It really hasn't been a good first season for Costa, who scored three goals and set up two in 31 Championship appearances this season.

 

The worrying thing is, United have committed to paying £15 million for him this summer [The Daily Mail] and the stats indicate that he isn't much of an upgrade on Hadi Sacko.

The French winger scored two and set up three in 38 Championship outings under Garry Monk during the 2016-17 campaign. Costa has scored just one more and managed one less assist than Sacko, who played 414 minutes more - the equivalent of four full games - in the league than his Portuguese counterpart so far.

According to WhoScored, Sacko averaged 0.7 key passes per game that season, while Costa averages 0.9.

The former Leeds winger was statistically a better dribbler, though, averaging 1.8 per game in comparison to the Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned player's 1.3.

Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski (centre) celebrates with team-mates Helder Costa (left) and Jamie Shackleton after scoring sides opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between...

WhoScored's average for Costa this season is 6.63 - Sacko's was 6.60 throughout 2016-17.

The fact that they're even comparable is a damning indictment for Costa, who is undeniably a bigger name, but is he a bigger player than Sacko? Not really.

If Leeds don't win Premier League promotion, which looks a lot more possible now than it did in December, then questions must be asked why the club committed to paying such a huge sum for a player who hasn't out-performed somebody who was already deemed insufficient in quality.

Leeds United's Helder Costa battles with Wigan Athletic's Tom Pearce during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 1, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch