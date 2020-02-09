Lee Johnson says Bristol City wanted Aston Villa's Scott Hogan before Birmingham City move

Aston Villa's Scott Hogan joined rivals Birmingham City on loan in January.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson says Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan was a January option before he joined Birmingham City, Bristol Post report.

Hogan joined Birmingham on loan from Midland rivals Villa.

The former Brentford striker has made an excellent start with the Blues, and he scored in Birmingham’s 3-1 win over Bristol City on Friday night.

Robins manager Lee Johnson admitted his side considered Hogan in January.

"He’s a good player, he’s always been a good player. He’s very sharp and off the shoulder, he was one that was considered by us as well but obviously went to Birmingham and good luck to the lad," Johnson said.

Hogan’s career has stalled in recent years.

His excellent form at Brentford, scoring 21 Championship goals in 33 games, prompted Villa to sign him for £12 million in January 2017 (BBC). He penned a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Hogan, however, struggled to get going at Villa. He scored just seven goals in 56 league games and ended up having spells at Sheffield United and Stoke City on loan.

The 27-year-old moved to city rivals Birmingham last month. He scored on his debut in the win over Nottingham Forest and backed that up with another strike at Bristol City.

Lee Johnson admits his side considered Hogan last month. The Robins have been short on striker options since Benik Afobe picked up a season-ending injury early on.

Bristol City ended up bringing in Nakhi Wells. Johnson will be hoping he has a similar impact to Hogan after his blistering start at Birmingham.