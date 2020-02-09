'Justice for Henderson': David Meyler backs Liverpool man after official Tweet about City ace

Calls for Jordan Henderson to win the Player of the Year have grown in recent weeks as Liverpool edge closer to a record-breaking title win.

Former Premier League player David Meyler has called for 'justice' for Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson after Sergio Aguero won the Premier League's Player of the Month award.

There have been a number of standout performers in the Premier League for January, with Henderson being another Liverpool player nominated given their ridiculous run.

But it was Aguero who walked away with the January prize. This was Meyler reacting to EA Sports' official Twiter account awarding the City striker with the POTM over the Liverpool man. Meyler also added a further comment about the England international:

Justice for Jordan Henderson! https://t.co/u7qKdi6TOI — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) February 7, 2020

Ridiculous statement from this lad. If you watch Liverpool & watch him play then you’ll see the amount of unselfish work he does. He enables Trent to go forward and do what he does best. KDB is a better footballer but for what Liverpool need Henderson is more suited to the role. https://t.co/K69oYGbR9e — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler) February 8, 2020

Aguero did become the Premier League's highest-ever foreign goalscorer last month when he broke Thierry Henry's record.

He broke that record in fine style as well because he did it by hitting a hat-trick at Villa Park as his City side recorded a 6-1 win.

But it seems as though Henderson is going under the radar once again, as he is pushing Liverpool further towards not just a Premier League title, but a record-breaking Premier League title.

The Reds are on a winter break, at this moment in time, and upon their return they will be looking to finish things off in regards to the title, not forgetting they have a European Cup to defend as well.