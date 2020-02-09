Quick links

Celtic

John Kennedy names Celtic star who's been class since Dubai return

Shane Callaghan
Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park on May 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The French midfielder opened the scoring for Celtic this afternoon.

Olivier Ntcham (21) steps on referees line spray forcing the bottle to explode white foam all over pitch during the UEFA Champions League Qualifiing match between Celtic and AEK Athens at...

John Kennedy has singled out Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham for praise.

The Hoops strolled into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup this afternoon by banishing some old memories in winning 3-0 away to Clyde.

Subscribe

And it was Ntcham who got the scoring underway for Celtic, cutting in on the right-hand side and firing home from an acute angle outside the box.

The 24-year-old also found the net in a Premiership clash away to St Johnstone on January 29.

 

Celtic had a warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the winter break in Scotland, and Kennedy, Neil Lennon's assistant, revealed after today's win that the former Manchester City midfielder has been terrific since then.

He told BBC Sport: "Ntcham has been terrific - especially since the turn of the year before Christmas. He's really kicked on since the training camp in Dubai. He's showing with great desire and hunger, and it's difficult to leave him out of the team."

Ntcham, a £4.5 million signing in 2017 [BBC Sport], was the subject of some transfer speculation toward the end of the January transfer window, though nothing came of it.

And you can tell that he wasn't bothered by it in the slightest, because when the interest was genuine last summer, and after Ntcham admitted that he was flattered by links to the likes of Marseille, his form initially dropped early in the season.

But Lennon and Kennedy have him on song at the moment and long may it last.

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham (L) and Rosenborg's Anders Trondsen vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League second round, second leg qualifying football match between Rosenborg and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch