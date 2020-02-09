Jermaine Jenas’s two-word reaction to Nottingham Forest win against Leeds

Nottingham Forest won against Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Jermaine Jenas has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Nottingham Forest’s win against Leeds United at home.

Forest got the better of Leeds 2-0 at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

Sammy Ameobi put the Reds in the lead after just 31 minutes, and Tyler Roberts made it 2-0 in the fourth minute of injury time.

Former Forest midfielder Jenas has revelled in the win for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on Twitter, while Danny Higginbotham - who had a loan spell at the Reds from Stoke City in 2012 - has praised the team and their manager.

Said it at the start of the season that Nottingham Forest could be the surprise package this season. Fully deserved win over Leeds and Lamouchi is doing an outstanding job — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) February 8, 2020

Automatic promotion chances

The win against Leeds means that Forest are fourth in the Championship table at the moment with 54 points from 31 matches.

The Reds are now just a point behind Leeds and Fulham, who are second and third respectively in the standings.

It is quite tight in the top six and there is still a long way to go this season, but Forest are certainly in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.