Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Jermaine Jenas’s two-word reaction to Nottingham Forest win against Leeds

Subhankar Mondal
Football pundit Jermaine Jenas speaks to Wes Morgan of Leicester City prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Brentford FC and Leicester City at Griffin Park on January 25, 2020 in...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nottingham Forest won against Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Tyler Walker of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammate Joe Worrall during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United...

Jermaine Jenas has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Nottingham Forest’s win against Leeds United at home.

Forest got the better of Leeds 2-0 at the City Ground in the Championship on Saturday evening.

Sammy Ameobi put the Reds in the lead after just 31 minutes, and Tyler Roberts made it 2-0 in the fourth minute of injury time.

 

Former Forest midfielder Jenas has revelled in the win for Sabri Lamouchi’s side on Twitter, while Danny Higginbotham - who had a loan spell at the Reds from Stoke City in 2012 - has praised the team and their manager.

Automatic promotion chances

The win against Leeds means that Forest are fourth in the Championship table at the moment with 54 points from 31 matches.

The Reds are now just a point behind Leeds and Fulham, who are second and third respectively in the standings.

It is quite tight in the top six and there is still a long way to go this season, but Forest are certainly in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Jermaine Jenas looks on during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on December 05, 2019 in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch