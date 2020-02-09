James Collins shares what Noble told him when he visited West Ham's training ground

West Ham United remain in the Premier League's relegation zone after their game against Manchester City was postponed.

James Collins has shared that Mark Noble told him that he's 'living under a cloud' at West Ham from a mental perspective and how the players would 'give their right arm' for some time off.

Premier League teams, albeit split, are on their winter breaks during these next two weeks, as Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, made it clear that he would've preferred to 'carry on' instead of going on a break, as quoted by The Mirror.

Speaking to Football Daily on BBC Radio 5 Live, Collins thinks that clubs who are doing well might agree with Wilder, as he shared how the West Ham players are feeling following his visit to their training ground.

“I was down at West Ham's training ground [on Thursday] and they would give their right arm off for a bit of a time off,” Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I was speaking to Mark Noble and he was like he's living under a cloud, just mentally, not even the football. The physical side of it. Just mentally what they are going through every week those West Ham players.

“If you're in good form why not carry on? [and not go on a winter break].”

Well, the West Ham players will now be on their winter break after their Premier League clash against Manchester City was postponed on Sunday.

With a number of Premier League teams returning to action next week, the Hammers will now take their break and return to action away at Liverpool on the 24th.

The problem with that situation is that by the time the Hammers return, a number of teams in and around them would have played twice, and as a result, they could be cut further adrift from safety.

David Moyes' side are already in the Premier League's relegation zone – one point behind 17th-placed Aston Villa.

Dean Smith's side take on Tottenham and Southampton before the Hammers return to action, as they could be seven clear by the time their relegation rivals make that dreaded trip to Anfield.

Either way, the scoreboard pressure will be well and truly on West Ham upon their return from their winter break.