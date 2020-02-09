Glen Johnson questions West Ham United's £20m Jarrod Bowen deal amid relegation fears

West Ham United signed Jarrod Bowen in January.

Former player Glen Johnson questions whether West Ham United have signed Jarrod Bowen with a potential relegation in mind, the Daily Star report.

West Ham signed Bowen from Hull City for a reported £20 million fee (Daily Star).

The 23-year-old had been in excellent form for the Tigers, netting 16 Championship goals.

Bowen, however, doesn’t have any top-flight experience and Johnson shares his fears over the deal with the Hammers fighting against relegation.

“Are they tactically buying that player and thinking 'well we might be down, but he's a great player for the Championship next year'. Hopefully not,” Johnson explained.

"Fingers crossed he goes in and does wonders - but you can't pin your survival hopes on him."

“The only chance they've got is if they find the level they found against Bournemouth. Not necessarily the level in terms of how they played, but the enthusiasm, energy and passion. If they get that back, they've got half a chance. But if they don't, well, it doesn't look good."

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League table.

A run of just three wins in 19 league games has seen the Hammers fall down the table. Manuel Pellegrini lost his job, with David Moyes coming in to replace him.

West Ham needed to strengthen in January. Bowen will provide a different type of attacking threat. He is quick, direct and has an eye for goal.

But the London club need an improvement all over the pitch. Their latest 3-3 draw with Brighton showed more than just a weakness at defending set-pieces.

West Ham face trips to Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over the next month. They must start picking up maximum points at the London Stadium if they plan on surviving.