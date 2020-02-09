Quick links

'Glad he never signed': Some Everton fans blast £70m ace's performance

Amir Mir
TOPSHOT - Fans unfurl a huge flag of Everton's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti in the crowd ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Crystal Palace at...
Everton were linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace and Yerry Mina, Séamus Coleman, Morgan Schneiderlin of Everton FC during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on...

Everton supporters on Twitter have reacted to Wilfried Zaha's performance at Goodison Park yesterday and it's fair to say that they weren't impressed with what they saw.

As reported by Sky Sports in the summer, Everton offered £70 million, plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun - who has since moved to Palace on-loan - for Zaha's signature, but a move didn't materialise. 

 

Everton recorded a 3-1 win over Palace on Saturday, with Zaha failing to make an impact for a Roy Hodgson team that is getting dragged into the relegation dog fight. 

Only God knows what the story would have been for Everton, Zaha and Palace this season had the unpredictable wideman made the switch from London to Merseyside.

Even though the Toffees are now sitting seventh in the Premier League table, for large parts of the season, they had been struggling in the bottom half.

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace battles for possession with Seamus Coleman of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08,...

But Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has changed things somewhat, as talk has now turned to a potential European finish rather than off the field and on the field problems. 

Given that it was Marco Silva who was seemingly keen on Zaha, it remains to be seen whether Everton will push for Zaha's signature once more in the summer.

The reason being, Ancelotti could have other names on his transfer summer wishlist. Whilst Palace will still be backing themselves to survive because relegation would definitely signal the end of Zaha's future at the club come May. 

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to Zaha's performance:

