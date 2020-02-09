'Glad he never signed': Some Everton fans blast £70m ace's performance

Everton were linked with Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

Everton supporters on Twitter have reacted to Wilfried Zaha's performance at Goodison Park yesterday and it's fair to say that they weren't impressed with what they saw.

As reported by Sky Sports in the summer, Everton offered £70 million, plus James McCarthy and Cenk Tosun - who has since moved to Palace on-loan - for Zaha's signature, but a move didn't materialise.

Everton recorded a 3-1 win over Palace on Saturday, with Zaha failing to make an impact for a Roy Hodgson team that is getting dragged into the relegation dog fight.

Only God knows what the story would have been for Everton, Zaha and Palace this season had the unpredictable wideman made the switch from London to Merseyside.

Even though the Toffees are now sitting seventh in the Premier League table, for large parts of the season, they had been struggling in the bottom half.

But Carlo Ancelotti's arrival has changed things somewhat, as talk has now turned to a potential European finish rather than off the field and on the field problems.

Given that it was Marco Silva who was seemingly keen on Zaha, it remains to be seen whether Everton will push for Zaha's signature once more in the summer.

The reason being, Ancelotti could have other names on his transfer summer wishlist. Whilst Palace will still be backing themselves to survive because relegation would definitely signal the end of Zaha's future at the club come May.

Here is a selection of Everton fans reacting to Zaha's performance:

Wilfred Zaha first half highlights vs Everton/ Goals and Skills/ the next Lionel Messi???!? 8/2/20 pic.twitter.com/DHbmeAjBSX — OwenEFC (@OwenEFC_) February 8, 2020

Not too fussed that we didn't get Zaha in the summer tbh, been average this season and he's not even half the player Richarlison is. #EFC #EVECRY pic.twitter.com/1s3Xo21ape — The-Toffees.com (@thetoffees_com) February 8, 2020

No end product, no different to Iwobi imo. We can do a lot better — ⚜️ (@KeanforCarlo) February 8, 2020

I keep thinking we might’ve missed out on this breakthrough season DCL is having had we signed him ‍♂️ — Mikey (@MikoFergie) February 8, 2020

Wilfred Zaha vs Seamus Coleman on the wing. pic.twitter.com/mUgjysbfqg — O (@EfcOlly) February 8, 2020

Zaha mate so glad he never signed yeno, Richarlison is 10x the player he’ll ever be — George (@GeorgeWoodEFC) February 8, 2020

We nearly spent £75m on Zaha uno — Carlos (@_EFCCarlos_) February 8, 2020

I like Zaha but he was woeful today #efc #evecry — Paul (@Toffeeman2010) February 8, 2020

Zaha is a glorified Bolasie — (@EFCTxmmy) February 8, 2020