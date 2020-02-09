Everton reportedly want a player who claimed previous snub by them and Liverpool

Joe Gelhardt is reportedly on Everton’s radar.

According to The Sun, Everton are interested in signing Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands is “desperate” to sign the 17-year-old forward.

Previous interest

This is not the first time that Everton are reported to be interested in signing Gelhardt.

Back in November 2019, The Daily Star claimed that the Toffees were looking at securing the services of the forward.

The report also credited Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur with interest in the England Under-18 international forward.

Snub from Liverpool and Everton

Gelhardt, who signed a new contract with Wigan in November 2019, has gone on record to say that he was rejected by Liverpool and Everton before he made the move to the Latics.

The forward told Wigan’s official website in November 2019 after signing a new deal: “I've had eight years here, but before I joined the club, I was rejected three or four times by local teams like Liverpool and Everton.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gelhardt has made one start and 11 substitute appearances in the Championship for Wigan so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

The Latics are third from bottom in the Championship table at the moment with 29 points from 31 matches.