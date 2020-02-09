Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Could rarely-seen Leeds signing get league debut on Tuesday?

Shane Callaghan
Illan Meslier of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Does Illan Meslier deserve a league debut with Leeds United?

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final First Leg match at Pride Park Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Derby, England.

One of the very worrying things about Leeds United's mid-season slump is the form of Kiko Casilla.

The Spanish goalkeeper didn't cover himself in glory during Saturday's 2-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

Sammy Ameobi fired the hosts ahead in the first half with an effort that beat the Leeds stopper at his near post.

Bear in mind, this was a week after Casilla flapped at a cross which led to Wigan scoring the winner at Elland Road last week.

 

You could argue that they're only two mistakes, but two mistakes that have cost his side points which, when unpacked further, means it's two mistakes which have harmed the Whites' chances of automatic promotion.

Leeds, who have seen an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots drop to zero in about six weeks, go to Brentford on Tuesday night and Marcelo Bielsa genuinely needs to consider Illan Meslier.

The 19-year-old hasn't kicked a ball in the Championship since arriving on loan from Lorient last summer, but his stellar performance in the FA Cup defeat at Arsenal, coupled with Casilla's woes, should make Bielsa definitely ask the question.

It's worth remembering that Casilla also made a horrendous mistake in the playoff defeat by Derby County last May, so these two recent errors aren't exactly isolated incidents.

The truth is that as of right now, the former Real Madrid man is a liability and Bielsa doesn't have the luxury of letting the 33-year-old play through his rough patch. He might've done when United had an 11-point cushion in the top two, but now they're only second on goal difference.

Bielsa needs to change quite a few things in the Leeds XI, but he needs to start from the very back and bring in Meslier.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United issues instructions to his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch