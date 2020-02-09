Could rarely-seen Leeds signing get league debut on Tuesday?

Does Illan Meslier deserve a league debut with Leeds United?

One of the very worrying things about Leeds United's mid-season slump is the form of Kiko Casilla.

The Spanish goalkeeper didn't cover himself in glory during Saturday's 2-0 defeat away at Nottingham Forest.

Sammy Ameobi fired the hosts ahead in the first half with an effort that beat the Leeds stopper at his near post.

Bear in mind, this was a week after Casilla flapped at a cross which led to Wigan scoring the winner at Elland Road last week.

You could argue that they're only two mistakes, but two mistakes that have cost his side points which, when unpacked further, means it's two mistakes which have harmed the Whites' chances of automatic promotion.

Leeds, who have seen an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots drop to zero in about six weeks, go to Brentford on Tuesday night and Marcelo Bielsa genuinely needs to consider Illan Meslier.

The 19-year-old hasn't kicked a ball in the Championship since arriving on loan from Lorient last summer, but his stellar performance in the FA Cup defeat at Arsenal, coupled with Casilla's woes, should make Bielsa definitely ask the question.

It's worth remembering that Casilla also made a horrendous mistake in the playoff defeat by Derby County last May, so these two recent errors aren't exactly isolated incidents.

The truth is that as of right now, the former Real Madrid man is a liability and Bielsa doesn't have the luxury of letting the 33-year-old play through his rough patch. He might've done when United had an 11-point cushion in the top two, but now they're only second on goal difference.

Bielsa needs to change quite a few things in the Leeds XI, but he needs to start from the very back and bring in Meslier.