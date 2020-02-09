Danny Rose says Tottenham Hotspur 23-year-old is ‘awesome’

Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Danny Rose has told BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is “awesome”.

Rose, who joined Newcastle United on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window, believes that the 23-year-old is one for the future.

Rose told BBC Sport, as transcribed by The London Evening Standard: "The signings the club did make this season, like [Tanguy] Ndombele - give it time but he's one of the future. He's awesome.”

Stats

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £53.8 million.

Much was expected of the midfielder when he arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the 23-year-old has had injury and fitness concerns.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The France international has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and Jose Mourinho’s side have also progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League.