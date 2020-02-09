Quick links

Danny Rose says Tottenham Hotspur 23-year-old is ‘awesome’

Subhankar Mondal
Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur walks out to warm up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 22, 2019 in London,...
Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur embraces Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Danny Rose has told BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is “awesome”.

Rose, who joined Newcastle United on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window, believes that the 23-year-old is one for the future.

Rose told BBC Sport, as transcribed by The London Evening Standard: "The signings the club did make this season, like [Tanguy] Ndombele - give it time but he's one of the future. He's awesome.”

 

Stats

Ndombele joined Tottenham from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £53.8 million.

Much was expected of the midfielder when he arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the 23-year-old has had injury and fitness concerns.

According to WhoScored, the Frenchman has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

The France international has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Tottenham so far this campaign, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, and Jose Mourinho’s side have also progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur shoots which results in an own goal scored by Jack Stephens of Southampton (not pictured) which lead to the first goal for Tottenham Hotspur during the...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

