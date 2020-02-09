Chris Waddle thinks one Tottenham Hotspur player ‘might frustrate fans’

Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Chris Waddle has shared his doubts on Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn in The Racing Post.

The former Tottenham star believes that the winger needs to add consistency to his game, and he is worried that he will drift out of games and frustrate the fans.

Waddle has also questioned why the 22-year-old Netherlands international winger had not been signed by a bigger club than PSV until now.

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: "Bergwijn needs to add consistency to his game. You look at him and you see a player who’s good on the ball, can spot a pass, can go past players and can score goals. So you’re immediately wondering why he's not been snapped up by a bigger club before.

“My sense is that he’ll drift out of games and that might frustrate fans. But if he can sustain his appetite – and with a place in the Holland squad to nail down before the Euros he will certainly be trying – then he’ll be a hit.”

Stats

Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Sun to be worth £27 million.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old winger scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this season.

The winger has scored one goal in one Premier League match for Spurs since his move, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 league games for PSV, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Bergwijn is only 22 years of age, and a certain degree of inconsistency will have to be accepted in his game.

However, given the obvious talent and undeniable quality he has and his progress at PSV in recent years, it is safe to say that Tottenham have made a very good long-term signing in the Dutchman.