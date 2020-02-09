Quick links

Premier League

Chris Waddle thinks one Tottenham Hotspur player ‘might frustrate fans’

Subhankar Mondal
Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur and Nicolás Otamendi of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Chris Waddle has shared his doubts on Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn in The Racing Post.

The former Tottenham star believes that the winger needs to add consistency to his game, and he is worried that he will drift out of games and frustrate the fans.

Waddle has also questioned why the 22-year-old Netherlands international winger had not been signed by a bigger club than PSV until now.

 

Waddle wrote in The Racing Post: "Bergwijn needs to add consistency to his game. You look at him and you see a player who’s good on the ball, can spot a pass, can go past players and can score goals. So you’re immediately wondering why he's not been snapped up by a bigger club before.

“My sense is that he’ll drift out of games and that might frustrate fans. But if he can sustain his appetite – and with a place in the Holland squad to nail down before the Euros he will certainly be trying – then he’ll be a hit.”

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United...

Stats

Bergwijn joined Tottenham from PSV in the January transfer window for a fee reported by The Sun to be worth £27 million.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old winger scored five goals and provided 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this season.

The winger has scored one goal in one Premier League match for Spurs since his move, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 33 league games for PSV, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Bergwijn is only 22 years of age, and a certain degree of inconsistency will have to be accepted in his game.

However, given the obvious talent and undeniable quality he has and his progress at PSV in recent years, it is safe to say that Tottenham have made a very good long-term signing in the Dutchman.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring their first goal with Heung-Min Son during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch