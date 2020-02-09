Quick links

Brazil boss shares Liverpool player Alisson has criticised

The Liverpool star apparently blames one team-mate for the Lionel Messi goal.

Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur and Joe Gomez of Liverpool

Lionel Messi scored a famous free kick against Liverpool in the semi-final of the Champions League last season.

At Camp Nou, the majestic Argentine bent the ball around the Reds' wall with an effort that left the big keeper helpless.

Liverpool lost 3-0 on the night but went on to move through into the final of the competition by beating Barca 4-0 at Anfield.

You could argue that it was just a perfect free kick and none of Jurgen Klopp's players were to blame, but Alisson himself might feel otherwise.

 

That's because according to Brazil boss Tite, the former Roma goalkeeper might've pointed the finger at Liverpool defender Joe Gomez in secret.

Gomez was the first man in the Liverpool wall and here's what Tite revealed Alisson said to him, via the newly-released Amazon documentary All or Nothing: Brazil National Team.

Tite said via The Mirror: "I show it to him. He said, 'Professor, I've seen it more than 30 times.

"The first player on my wall has no courage. He doesn't go for the ball. It goes by the side. Then there's no time for me.'"

Really, it matters very little who is responsible for the Messi goal. It certainly mattered at the time because it looked like another nail in Liverpool's coffin with regards to winning the competition, but the stunning comeback in the second leg means that nobody will remember the apparent lack of 'courage' that Gomez apparently showed in Catalunya.

