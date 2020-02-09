‘Big game player’: Stephen Elliott impressed with one Sunderland man yesterday

Chris Maguire scored for Sunderland on Saturday.

Stephen Elliott has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sunderland’s win against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland got the better of Ipswich 1-0 at the Stadium of Light in League One.

Chris Maguire scored the only goal of the match in the 81st minute, as the Black Cats enhanced their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Championship at the end of the season.

Former Sunderland forward Elliott was following the match, and he believes that it was a “huge win” for the Black Cats.

Elliott has also praised Maguire, saying that the 31-year-old forward is proving to be a big-game player again.

Huge win for #safc especially with all teams around top of table winning also. On to Tuesday now. Maguire is proving to be a big game player again. — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 8, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, hosts Sunderland had 49% of the possession, took 15 shots of which three were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

The Black Cats are sixth in the League One table at the moment with 48 points from 29 matches, five points behind second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, who have played 30 games.

Maguire has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in League One for Sunderland so far this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.