Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

‘Been way off it this season’: Some supporters want Leeds fan favourite dropped

Subhankar Mondal
Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United celebrates after he scores his side's equalising goal to make the score 2-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United at...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pablo Hernandez was in action for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez is tackled by Swansea City's Jake Bidwell during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City at Elland Road on August 31, 2019 in...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Pablo Hernandez against Nottingham Forest.

Hernandez was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Forest away from home at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

The attacking midfielder started the game and played for 59 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost.

The 34-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, has not been very sharp in recent weeks, and against the Reds, the Spaniard did not look very creative and failed to make a massive impact.

 

According to WhoScored, against Forest, the former Swansea City star took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.5%, took 54 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, and put in three crosses.

So far this season, Hernandez has made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans were not impressed with the display produced by Hernandez - who is very popular among the Elland Road faithful - against Forest and want him dropped against Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13:

Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United is interviewed by Sky prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Swansea City at Elland Road on February 13, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch