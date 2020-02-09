‘Been way off it this season’: Some supporters want Leeds fan favourite dropped

Pablo Hernandez was in action for Leeds United against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Pablo Hernandez against Nottingham Forest.

Hernandez was in action for Leeds in their Championship game against Forest away from home at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

The attacking midfielder started the game and played for 59 minutes, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side lost.

The 34-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, has not been very sharp in recent weeks, and against the Reds, the Spaniard did not look very creative and failed to make a massive impact.

According to WhoScored, against Forest, the former Swansea City star took one shot which was not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 82.5%, took 54 touches, attempted one dribble, made one tackle, and put in three crosses.

So far this season, Hernandez has made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leeds fans were not impressed with the display produced by Hernandez - who is very popular among the Elland Road faithful - against Forest and want him dropped against Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Below are some of the best comments:

Drop casilla and bamford, both need a break. Hernandez is not playing as well as he usually does. Cant wait for Phillips to be back, we've missed him — JoshLUFC (@JoshLUFC2) February 8, 2020

Too many passengers in the #lufc squad.. Nobody capable of stepping up and changing the game. Players like costa/klich/hernandez need to be the players who make a difference. They don't however.. And that's the reason we struggle.. We have no game changers in our squad — Terence O Connor (@TerenceLUFC) February 8, 2020

At some point, we need to look at Bielsa. His inability to change is massively worrying. We are happy slagging players off but not him. Doesn’t sit right with me. Hernandez, alioski, ayling, Costa worryingly poor #LUFC — B Wakeman (@bsw1991) February 8, 2020

Respose to Hernandez shouldn't be playing



He's been shocking for weeks, same as Klich, same as Alioski but three players who go immune from abuse.



It's supposed to be ALAW but truth is there's favourites and then there's scapegoats.#lufc https://t.co/8YweSFZffV — WePlayAllTheWay (@RyanLUFC91) February 8, 2020

I agree. Hernandez hasn't got it in him to play 2 matches in 4 days. Rest him play Bamford in 10 Role n start JKA upfromt — Jonathon Sloan (@JSloan1995) February 9, 2020

Shackleton for Hernandez. Been way off it this season — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) February 9, 2020