‘Awful’: Some Liverpool fans are laughing at one Everton player

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a bad mistake against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Some Liverpool fans have mocked Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Twitter for his error against Crystal Palace.

Pickford was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Although the Toffees won, the England international goalkeeper made a bad mistake which saw Palace score their only goal of the game.

The 25-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper failed to save Christian Benteke’s shot and allowed his low strike to go under his body.

Some Liverpool fans have mocked and criticised Pickford for his error, while others have suggested that he should not be the first-choice goalkeeper for England at the Euro 2020 finals.

Back in September 2018, Pickford told The Daily Mail that he does not plan to take risks like Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazil international had taken a risk while he was in possession against Leicester City just a few days ago, and Pickford said that he would never do something like that.

Some Liverpool fans remember his comments from September 2018 and have mocked him for them after his latest error against Palace.

Below are some of the best comments:

I don’t think Pickford is a bad goalkeeper, mainly because I don’t consider him a goalkeeper to begin with anymore. Goalkeepers are supposed to keep the goal, not open the gates to it. #EVECRY — Liverpool 1892 (@LFC1892_YNWA96) February 8, 2020

...Pickford once said. And since then he has blundered like 6-7 times. #EVECRY pic.twitter.com/UEquyzbTfh — Liverpool 1892 (@LFC1892_YNWA96) February 8, 2020

The ironic thing is that Alisson is so good at at all the aspects Pickford isn't. Alisson reads the game so well that he makes saves look easy and most shots at him stick to him because he has great handling. Pickford is the polar opposite. https://t.co/Hkgy3jXuCk — Campeones de Europa y del Mundo (@LFCSteAl) February 8, 2020

If Pickford starts at the Euros then Southgate should be sacked.



We could have a great squad for the World Cup if we get a decent manager — RhysW_LFC (@RhysW_LFC) February 8, 2020

Jordan Pickford is on par with Loris Karius — JohnLFC (@JohnLFC15568390) February 8, 2020

Pickford is awful but Southgate will never have the bottle to drop him — LFC (@xMCRx13) February 8, 2020

If Jordan Pickford is the England keeper at the Euros they won’t do as well as predicted. Not bias, just plenty more better English goalkeepers around at the minute. Be interesting to see Southgate’s decision for No.1 — NO.1 (@LFCTorres1) February 8, 2020

Jordan Pickford was shocking again today.



He's gone in the Summer. — Vok (@LfcTrek) February 1, 2020

How is he still Englands #1? Terrible. — Tom Griffith (@TomGriffith5) February 8, 2020

That's just terrible goalkeeping. Got to use his feet when it's on the floor that close to his body — Craig Kane (@CraigKane1986) February 8, 2020