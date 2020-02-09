Quick links

‘Awful’: Some Liverpool fans are laughing at one Everton player

Subhankar Mondal
Lucas Digne and Jordan Pickford of Everton FC and Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on...
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a bad mistake against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jordan Pickford of Everton makes a save from Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020...

Some Liverpool fans have mocked Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Twitter for his error against Crystal Palace.

Pickford was in action for Everton in their Premier League game against Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Although the Toffees won, the England international goalkeeper made a bad mistake which saw Palace score their only goal of the game.

 

The 25-year-old former Sunderland goalkeeper failed to save Christian Benteke’s shot and allowed his low strike to go under his body.

Some Liverpool fans have mocked and criticised Pickford for his error, while others have suggested that he should not be the first-choice goalkeeper for England at the Euro 2020 finals.

Back in September 2018, Pickford told The Daily Mail that he does not plan to take risks like Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazil international had taken a risk while he was in possession against Leicester City just a few days ago, and Pickford said that he would never do something like that.

Some Liverpool fans remember his comments from September 2018 and have mocked him for them after his latest error against Palace.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

