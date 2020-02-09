Quick links

'Announce QSI': Leeds fans respond to angry Andrea Radrizzani tweet

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 16, 2017 in London, England.
Leeds United slumped to a fourth defeat in five games last night.

Are Leeds United on the verge of throwing it all away? Their form suggests maybe.

Marcelo Bielsa's side lost 2-0 away to Nottingham Forest last night for what was a fourth Championship defeat in five games.

Leeds had an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places at one point in December but, fast forward a couple of months and the Whites are now only second on goal difference ahead of third-placed Fulham.

The Elland Road club have managed only one victory in 2020 so far - a come-from-behind win against Millwall - and if they don't turn this around soon then another hugely promising season could result in yet more disappointment.

 

Understandably, fans of the West Midlands club aren't happy with the form, but the club's owner Andrea Radrizzani sent quite a hostile tweet to the supporters after losing at The City Ground.

The Italian businessman wrote on Twitter that the fans' reactions to the defeats are more 'frustrating' for him than the results themselves.

But suffice to say that it hasn't gone down well with Leeds fans. Here's how they reacted on social media:

