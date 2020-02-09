'Announce QSI': Leeds fans respond to angry Andrea Radrizzani tweet

Leeds United slumped to a fourth defeat in five games last night.

Are Leeds United on the verge of throwing it all away? Their form suggests maybe.

Marcelo Bielsa's side lost 2-0 away to Nottingham Forest last night for what was a fourth Championship defeat in five games.

Leeds had an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places at one point in December but, fast forward a couple of months and the Whites are now only second on goal difference ahead of third-placed Fulham.

The Elland Road club have managed only one victory in 2020 so far - a come-from-behind win against Millwall - and if they don't turn this around soon then another hugely promising season could result in yet more disappointment.

Understandably, fans of the West Midlands club aren't happy with the form, but the club's owner Andrea Radrizzani sent quite a hostile tweet to the supporters after losing at The City Ground.

The Italian businessman wrote on Twitter that the fans' reactions to the defeats are more 'frustrating' for him than the results themselves.

But suffice to say that it hasn't gone down well with Leeds fans. Here's how they reacted on social media:

ONE thing frustrate me more then any defeat.I have been like a fan like you, travelling and supporting my team since I was a student and no money. How can’t you support a team/club that have reached the best result of last 16 years!! being always in top 3 since Aug 2018. Nite — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 9, 2020

just go to bed mate — ‍♀️ (@laurinaaa_) February 9, 2020

Go to bed Andrea — day man (@FrazierWortho) February 9, 2020

Announce QSI — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) February 9, 2020

We’ll always SUPPORT our club, but everyone is quite rightfully worried. We won’t be in the top 3 by the end of play this week. Then what happens. We were 11 POINTS CLEAR. 2 wins in 11. — Sam Riley (@Sam3Riley) February 9, 2020

We will always support the team, but we have had to go through years and years of disappointment and missed opportunities



We are fans, we care. We have suffered for long enough. It’s normal for us to be frustrated. — Oliver White (@OliWhiteMOT93) February 9, 2020

Put the phone down. Your making things worse questioning the support we give to this club — lufcyorkshire (@daveorrodney) February 9, 2020

Delete Twitter! Unbelievable! — James Jaffray (@jaffacakes1984) February 9, 2020

Andrea, it's never a good look for an owner to be 'in the trenches' or 'at the coal face' with the fans. Delete your acount — Matt Massarella-Gill (@3788MG) February 9, 2020