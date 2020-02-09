'Amazing': Reported West Ham target praised for keeping out ex-Hammer from starting XI

Matty Cash was linked with a Premier League move to West Ham United during the January transfer window.

Keith Andrews has praised reported West Ham United target, Matty Cash, for his 'amazing' performances for Nottingham Forest this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (08/02/2020 at 17:15 pm), former Republic of Ireland midfielder, Andrews, also praised the Forest man for how he has developed into a right-back and with it kept former West Ham player, Carl Jenkinson, out of the starting XI.

“Cash has been amazing,” Andrews told Sky Sports. “The first game of the season, we were watching him play and he made his debut at right-back. Played their in pre-season.

“I said that day, they have to bring another right-back in. They brought Jenkinson in, but he hasn't had a sniff because of the form of Cash, and especially, when it has worked [Lolley and Cash partnership on the right] those two, in particular, have dovetailed very well.”

As reported by Sky Sports last month, West Ham were keen on signing Cash during the winter transfer window as they had a £12 million bid turned down for his services.

A move didn't materialise for Cash, which will no doubt delight the Forest faithful because they are now enjoying his performances as they push for promotion.

That was showcased on Saturday evening when Cash played his part in Forest beating second-placed Leeds 2-0 at the City Ground to move within one point clear of the automatic places.

Given how Forest are going in the Championship this season and given how things are panning out for the Hammers, they may well just swap divisions at the end of the season.

Either way, a player like Cash is seemingly destined for the top, and if he continues in his current ways, then there's no doubt that he'll be in the Premier League pretty soon, but he'll no doubt be wanting to wear the shirt of Nottingham Forest.