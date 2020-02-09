'Almost certain he's the greatest player ever': Some fans rave about Arsenal loanee's display

Arsenal academy product Emile Smith-Rowe is impressing in his loan spell at Huddersfield Town.
Arsenal loanee, Emile Smith Rowe, helped Huddersfield Town to a 2-0 win over QPR on Saturday, and fans were impressed with his performance.
Whilst Smith-Rowe didn't get on the scoresheet for the Championship club, the Arsenal man did play the entire 90 minutes, as he put in yet another eye-catching shift for his side.
Smith-Rowe moved to Huddersfield in January, and following their troubles in trying to pick themselves up from relegation in the summer, he has played his part in their mini-revival recently.
Whilst the Terries are still in danger, they are climbing up the table and are sitting 19th in the second-tier, six points clear of the drop zone.
During his brief time at the club, Arsenal's academy product has played four Championship games, scoring and assisting one each [transfermarkt].
There were numerous fans who commented on his display against QPR, as they feel he is impressing near-on every occasion and building up a good on-field relationship with his new teammates.
These six or so months could prove to be pivotal for Smith-Rowe and his chances of playing for the senior Arsenal team next season.
Given that Mike Arteta is giving the youngsters a chance to shine, he will want to be part of the set-up come the summer.
But before then, he has to showcase what he is all about at Huddersfield, where life has started in a positive fashion so far.
Here is a selection of fans reacting to Smith-Rowe's performance:
He was very positive today ?ﾟﾏﾾ?ﾟﾏﾾ— vscobare (@CasaDePepel) February 8, 2020
Emile Smith-Rowe has had a very strong start at Huddersfield. 2 starts and over 180 mins played. pic.twitter.com/uOi3iPZQnN— Jaizmond (@MDGunner) February 8, 2020
Think Smith-Rowe is going to be one of those 'remember when he was at Town?!' players.— Ismail (@IML91) February 8, 2020
Playing as a proper number 10 in the Championship at his age and you can tell he's not come up against this kind of physicality before but he's not phased at all.
Another Emile smith Rowe masterclass I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/NgjIgXJosV— S? (@Sidney_ldn) February 8, 2020
Always wants the ball, always has the confidence to try things and always finding space.— Ismail (@IML91) February 8, 2020
Just needs to develop a bit of ruthlessness. Does that stereotypical Arsenal thing of making the extra pass when the shot is on.
Emile Smith-Rowe at it again— Trey (@Treyy_Gooner3) February 8, 2020
Good 3 pts today #htafc. Usual suspects O’Brien, Smith-Rowe, Toffolo excellent. Presume Simpson was ill he was so under par. Must have flu or something. Kach will always be a club legend but he’s struggling to hit the levels required apart from popping up for the goal.— Robert Sykes (@db1390) February 8, 2020
Smith-Rowe should have been man off the match today— Lea Tuckwell (@LeaTuckwell) February 8, 2020
Boom boom with a @ekachunga15 #airmounie quickfire double to bring home a vital 3 points. Big step up from the whole team 2nd half but Kacha, Toffs and Smith-Rowe really stood out. Onwards and upwards you mighty Terriers! @htafc #htafc— sumit buttoo (@SButtoo) February 8, 2020
I’ll tell you what @Arsenal, there’s not a chance you lot have EVER had a player as good as Emile Smith-Rowe. I’m almost certain he’s the greatest player ever to grace our glorious game.— Major (@David_Major) February 8, 2020
Emile Smith-Rowe will be an England player one day— conlan (@htfcConlan) February 8, 2020
