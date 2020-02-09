Quick links

'Almost certain he's the greatest player ever': Some fans rave about Arsenal loanee's display

Arsenal academy product Emile Smith-Rowe is impressing in his loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

Arsenal loanee, Emile Smith Rowe, helped Huddersfield Town to a 2-0 win over QPR on Saturday, and fans were impressed with his performance.

Whilst Smith-Rowe didn't get on the scoresheet for the Championship club, the Arsenal man did play the entire 90 minutes, as he put in yet another eye-catching shift for his side.

 

Smith-Rowe moved to Huddersfield in January, and following their troubles in trying to pick themselves up from relegation in the summer, he has played his part in their mini-revival recently.

Whilst the Terries are still in danger, they are climbing up the table and are sitting 19th in the second-tier, six points clear of the drop zone.

During his brief time at the club, Arsenal's academy product has played four Championship games, scoring and assisting one each [transfermarkt].

There were numerous fans who commented on his display against QPR, as they feel he is impressing near-on every occasion and building up a good on-field relationship with his new teammates.

These six or so months could prove to be pivotal for Smith-Rowe and his chances of playing for the senior Arsenal team next season.

Given that Mike Arteta is giving the youngsters a chance to shine, he will want to be part of the set-up come the summer.

But before then, he has to showcase what he is all about at Huddersfield, where life has started in a positive fashion so far.

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Smith-Rowe's performance:

