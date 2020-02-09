'Almost certain he's the greatest player ever': Some fans rave about Arsenal loanee's display

Arsenal academy product Emile Smith-Rowe is impressing in his loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

Arsenal loanee, Emile Smith Rowe, helped Huddersfield Town to a 2-0 win over QPR on Saturday, and fans were impressed with his performance.

Whilst Smith-Rowe didn't get on the scoresheet for the Championship club, the Arsenal man did play the entire 90 minutes, as he put in yet another eye-catching shift for his side.

Smith-Rowe moved to Huddersfield in January, and following their troubles in trying to pick themselves up from relegation in the summer, he has played his part in their mini-revival recently.

Whilst the Terries are still in danger, they are climbing up the table and are sitting 19th in the second-tier, six points clear of the drop zone.

During his brief time at the club, Arsenal's academy product has played four Championship games, scoring and assisting one each [transfermarkt].

There were numerous fans who commented on his display against QPR, as they feel he is impressing near-on every occasion and building up a good on-field relationship with his new teammates.

These six or so months could prove to be pivotal for Smith-Rowe and his chances of playing for the senior Arsenal team next season.

Given that Mike Arteta is giving the youngsters a chance to shine, he will want to be part of the set-up come the summer.

But before then, he has to showcase what he is all about at Huddersfield, where life has started in a positive fashion so far.

Here is a selection of fans reacting to Smith-Rowe's performance:

He was very positive today ?￰ﾟﾏﾾ?￰ﾟﾏﾾ — vscobare (@CasaDePepel) February 8, 2020

Emile Smith-Rowe has had a very strong start at Huddersfield. 2 starts and over 180 mins played. pic.twitter.com/uOi3iPZQnN — Jaizmond (@MDGunner) February 8, 2020

Think Smith-Rowe is going to be one of those 'remember when he was at Town?!' players.



Playing as a proper number 10 in the Championship at his age and you can tell he's not come up against this kind of physicality before but he's not phased at all. — Ismail (@IML91) February 8, 2020

Another Emile smith Rowe masterclass I’m hearing? pic.twitter.com/NgjIgXJosV — S? (@Sidney_ldn) February 8, 2020

Always wants the ball, always has the confidence to try things and always finding space.



Just needs to develop a bit of ruthlessness. Does that stereotypical Arsenal thing of making the extra pass when the shot is on. — Ismail (@IML91) February 8, 2020

Emile Smith-Rowe at it again — Trey (@Treyy_Gooner3) February 8, 2020

Good 3 pts today #htafc. Usual suspects O’Brien, Smith-Rowe, Toffolo excellent. Presume Simpson was ill he was so under par. Must have flu or something. Kach will always be a club legend but he’s struggling to hit the levels required apart from popping up for the goal. — Robert Sykes (@db1390) February 8, 2020

Smith-Rowe should have been man off the match today — Lea Tuckwell (@LeaTuckwell) February 8, 2020

Boom boom with a @ekachunga15 #airmounie quickfire double to bring home a vital 3 points. Big step up from the whole team 2nd half but Kacha, Toffs and Smith-Rowe really stood out. Onwards and upwards you mighty Terriers! @htafc #htafc — sumit buttoo (@SButtoo) February 8, 2020

I’ll tell you what @Arsenal, there’s not a chance you lot have EVER had a player as good as Emile Smith-Rowe. I’m almost certain he’s the greatest player ever to grace our glorious game. — Major (@David_Major) February 8, 2020

Emile Smith-Rowe will be an England player one day — conlan (@htfcConlan) February 8, 2020