Steven Gerrard’s Rangers trolled by £5m player after transfer disappointment

Andre Ayew of Swansea City vies for possession with James McClean of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Swansea City at the Bet 365 Stadium on January...
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic reportedly wanted Tyrese Campbell.

James McClean of Stoke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic at Bet365 Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Stoke on Trent, England.

James McClean has trolled Rangers on Instagram, with the Celtic-supporting winger saying that he advised his Stoke City teammate Tyrese Campbell not to join Steven Gerrard’s side.

Both Rangers and Celtic were interested in signing Campbell, according to The Daily Record.

The Scottish publication reported in January that the Gers and the Hoops had informed Stoke that they were planning to hold pre-contract talks with the 20-year-old striker.

The youngster was out of contract at the Potters at the end of the season, but towards the end of the window, he signed a new four-and-a-half year contract with the Championship club.

 

McClean, who has been on the books of Stoke since the summer of 2018 when he joined from West Bromwich Albion for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £5 million, has trolled Rangers on Instagram.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international - who is a Celtic fan, as reported by The Scottish Sun - called Rangers “Sevco”, as he celebrated Stoke’s 3-1 home win against Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Saturday.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When you convince @tyekaicampbell to see sense and turn down Sevco and he listens

A post shared by James McClean (@jimmymac_47) on

McClean wrote on Instagram: “When you convince @tyekaicampbell to see sense and turn down Sevco and he listens.”

Campbell responded to McClean’s post and wrote back: “few words from uncle macca was all it took."

Tyrese Campbell of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic at Bet365 Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Stoke on Trent, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

