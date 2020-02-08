‘You’ve sulked like a child’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans not happy with loanee

Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments from Danny Rose on head coach Jose Mourinho.

Rose joined Newcastle United from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The England international left-back has explained why he decided to leave Spurs, stating that he knew that he was not going to get much playing time under new boss Mourinho.

Rose told BBC Sport: “I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.”

The left-back added: "I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.

"It's not worked out, but full respect to him and what he's doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it's four. "I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing."

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Rose’s remarks, and below are some of the best comments.

Guy's been overtaken by a 20yrs old right footed centreback and still has audacity to speak — Rafal Zadlowski (@8badi8) February 8, 2020

Disgrace to our club — . (@ftblTxshar) February 8, 2020

That Liverpool game was the final nail in the coffin. Hooked off early after mostly finding red shirts when he had the ball. Lost the pace he had and now looking very bulky — Bradley (@mrbradleygrant) February 8, 2020

Some people just don't learn from their mistakes. — Aaron Pitters (@aaronpitters) February 7, 2020

This guy just doesn’t see it. Goes running to the press at every opportunity whilst failing to accept his form has dropped off a cliff. Don’t agree with everything Jose does but he saw how poor Rose had become very quickly and deserves credit for that. — 75 Retro (@75Retro) February 8, 2020

Like everyone else he did get a chance but he just didn’t perform.



I’m so glad he’s gone. — Harry Taylor (@harrytaylor1991) February 7, 2020

People say ‘but he’s honest’. Honestly is not always the best way, especially continuous moaning about not getting paid enough, wanting to go back north, wanting to be given a fair chance. Truth is Danny, you’ve sulked like a child since Walker left. — Gary (@garydonTHFC) February 8, 2020

No future at Tottenham Hotspur?

It is hard to see Rose convince Tottenham head coach Mourinho when he returns from his loan spell at Newcastle.

The 29-year-old left-back’s form has dropped in recent times, and the England international will be determined to get back to his best in the coming weeks and months.

Perhaps it would be best if Rose and Tottenham part ways for good at the end of the season.

If the left-back does well during his loan spell at Newcastle, then perhaps he could earn a permanent contract with the Magpies.