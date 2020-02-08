Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

‘You’ve sulked like a child’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans not happy with loanee

Subhankar Mondal
Danny Rose is on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments from Danny Rose on head coach Jose Mourinho.

Rose joined Newcastle United from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The England international left-back has explained why he decided to leave Spurs, stating that he knew that he was not going to get much playing time under new boss Mourinho.

 

Rose told BBC Sport: “I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him.”

The left-back added: "I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.

"It's not worked out, but full respect to him and what he's doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it's four. "I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing."

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Rose’s remarks, and below are some of the best comments.

No future at Tottenham Hotspur?

It is hard to see Rose convince Tottenham head coach Mourinho when he returns from his loan spell at Newcastle.

The 29-year-old left-back’s form has dropped in recent times, and the England international will be determined to get back to his best in the coming weeks and months.

Perhaps it would be best if Rose and Tottenham part ways for good at the end of the season.

If the left-back does well during his loan spell at Newcastle, then perhaps he could earn a permanent contract with the Magpies.

