Will Dreams PS4 release on PC? Media Molecule co-founder suggests it could happen

PC players want to know if the PS4 title Dreams will eventually land on the master race, and Media Molecule co-founder has suggested it's a possibility.

Dreams leaves Early Access on the PlayStation 4 in just a few days. The full game will be released prematurely for Early Access supporters on February 11th, meanwhile everyone else will only have to wait until Valentine's Day. If you're a master race loyalist who has been admiring the PS4 title from afar, then you're no doubt wondering if it'll eventually land on PC.

PS4 exclusives coming to PC has been talked about for awhile now with reports suggesting that Horizon Zero Dawn will end its exclusive relationship later this year. Death Stranding is also a current PS4-only title that is coming to Steam in the summer of 2020, so it's not as if PS4 exclusives at launch never make the transition.

With that being said, Dreams is an entirely different prospect as its entire livelihood and future status is dependent on continuous growth and popularity.

MINECRAFT: How to crossplay on PS4 with PC

Is Dreams PS4 coming to PC?

There is no release date for Dreams on PC after its PS4 debut as a master race version hasn't been announced.

However, when asked about the likelihood of Dreams coming to PC after PS4, Media Molecule co-founder and art director, Kareem Ettourney, didn't dismiss the possibility.

Speaking to GameIndustry.biz at the View Conference 2019 (via PC Gamer), Ettourney hesitantly suggested that a PC version is a part of the team's plans.

"The answer to every question is 'yes', but Dreams needs to reach a lot of people first," Ettouney said.

"Our goal for Dreams is to last for 20 years, and keep expanding it and keep adding to it and keep improving it.

"But most of the PlayStation model is designed for a game to come out, it hits the market, and it makes most of its returns in the first week, y'know? If it's a big game, it survives for maybe two or three sequels.

"We need to reach [an audience] and then grow. But it's definitely in our dreams to do Pro versions that are expanded. It just depends on a lot of things working out for us."

THE SIMS 4: How to use money cheats to become filthy rich

This response doesn't guarantee that Dreams will eventually release on PC after its PS4 debut. However, it does suggest that a master race version is plausible, but that it won't be arriving anytime soon.