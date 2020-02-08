Where is The Pale Horse filmed? Recreating 1960s London outside of the capital!

This latest mystery is a must-see for Agatha Christie enthusiasts.

It's a thoroughly bewitching tale, but where is The Pale Horse filmed?

If you’re familiar with the works of Agatha Christie, then perhaps The Pale Horse needs no introduction.

For those that aren’t, however, the novel of the same name was published in November 1961 and drew comparisons with the literature of Dennis Wheatley thanks to its supernatural themes and explorations.

We’ve seen it adapted before, firstly back in 1996 for an ITV one-off and again in series 5 of Agatha Christie's Marple. If you’ve seen the episode, then you’ll notice from this new adaptation that it made some significant changes.

In this latest take which begins airing on BBC One on Sunday, February 9th at 9 pm, we are introduced to Mark Easterbrook (played by Rufus Sewell), whose name appears on a list found in a dead woman's shoe.

The mini-series chronicles the investigation as it sinisterly approaches the unknown.

STAR-STUDDED: Shakespeare & Hathaway Season 3 guest stars

Where is the Pale Horse set?

The Pale Horse is set in London.

However, it's interesting that the series wasn't actually filmed in the capital! Of course, there are many films and series which replicate the environments of their desired settings, with this being a shining new example.

So, let's take a look...

ON THE RISE! Who is Call the Midwife's Daniel Laurie?

Where is The Pale Horse filmed?

According to the Radio Times, The Pale Horse actually filmed in Bristol, contrary to its London setting.

A range of locations facilitated the shoot, including the Bottle Yard Studios, which the same source highlights have helped teams to sculpt the locations of Poldark, Broadchurch and Sherlock: The Abominable Bride.

They do a stellar job of whisking audiences into the 1960s.

The city was used to film a variety of key sequences, but it's worth noting that Mark Easterbook's Chelsea apartment was made on the studio lot.

Denmark Street serves as a striking stand-in for Soho, while Clifton Village's West Mall does a similarly good job of providing King's Road imagery.

HIT THE LIGHTS! Who stars in the Kenco advert?

“The Pale Horse is a mystery hidden within an enigma…”



The cast on @BBCOne’s new @AgathaChristie adaptation #ThePaleHorse. pic.twitter.com/1kZ17lHwv4 — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 4, 2020

The Pale Horse: Much Deeping location

The same, on the other hand, cannot be said of Much Deeping...

This is the countryside village host to what may be supernatural forces. The scenes which take place there make for gripping viewing, and according to the earlier source [Radio Times] were shot in Bisley.

It's a village in Gloucestershire with a particularly small population, which must've made filming far less stressful. The village's The Bear Inn was used for the interiors and what have you of The Pale Horse Pub. According to their website, it's the oldest pub in the village, lending the scenes shot there a rustic authenticity.

In other news, check out our review for Netflix hit Uncut Gems.