Quick links

Rangers

'What is he thinking?' BBC pundit comments on £3m Rangers star

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Connor Goldson might've got away with one for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Connor Goldson of Rangers in action during the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round match between Rangers and Shkupi at Ibrox Stadium on July 12, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers moved into the next round of the Scottish Cup this afternoon, but there was an element of good fortune about the win.

The Gers won 4-1 away to Hamilton Academical, after a strong second-half showing from Steven Gerrard's side.

Subscribe

Rangers went 1-0 up courtesy of a Scott Arfield penalty, before Lewis Smith equalised on 38 minutes.

But the visitors could and probably should have had a penalty awarded against them after television replays showed that centre-back Connor Goldson blocked a cross using his hand.

 

Goldson, a £3 million signing by Rangers in 2018 [The Record], appeared to make a mess of the diving header and accidentally touched the ball using a hand.

On Twitter, Tam McManus has revealed that it was a 'stonewall' penalty for the hosts, while Chris Sutton has joked that Goldson is lucky that he didn't catch the ball.

Despite the controversy, Rangers rallied in the second half and moved ahead through Joe Aribo after fabulous work from Ryan Kent, before Alfredo Morelos finished things off in the final minutes for his 29th goal of the season.

Arfield then added a fourth in the dying embers to put gloss on a scoreline that was perhaps a bit flattering to the Ibrox outfit. Would the light Blues have been able to win if it was 2-1 to Hamilton at the break? We'll never know, but there was certainly elements of good luck.

Then again, you need bits of fortune en route to winning any competition and this victory takes Rangers one step closer to a first major trophy since 2011.

Connor Goldson of Rangers celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal during the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Play Off match between Rangers and FC Ufa at Ibrox Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch