'What is he thinking?' BBC pundit comments on £3m Rangers star

Connor Goldson might've got away with one for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

Rangers moved into the next round of the Scottish Cup this afternoon, but there was an element of good fortune about the win.

The Gers won 4-1 away to Hamilton Academical, after a strong second-half showing from Steven Gerrard's side.

Rangers went 1-0 up courtesy of a Scott Arfield penalty, before Lewis Smith equalised on 38 minutes.

But the visitors could and probably should have had a penalty awarded against them after television replays showed that centre-back Connor Goldson blocked a cross using his hand.

Goldson, a £3 million signing by Rangers in 2018 [The Record], appeared to make a mess of the diving header and accidentally touched the ball using a hand.

On Twitter, Tam McManus has revealed that it was a 'stonewall' penalty for the hosts, while Chris Sutton has joked that Goldson is lucky that he didn't catch the ball.

That’s a stonewall pen for Accies what is he thinking ‍♂️ — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 8, 2020

Goldson unlucky not to catch the Hamilton cross... — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 8, 2020

Despite the controversy, Rangers rallied in the second half and moved ahead through Joe Aribo after fabulous work from Ryan Kent, before Alfredo Morelos finished things off in the final minutes for his 29th goal of the season.

Arfield then added a fourth in the dying embers to put gloss on a scoreline that was perhaps a bit flattering to the Ibrox outfit. Would the light Blues have been able to win if it was 2-1 to Hamilton at the break? We'll never know, but there was certainly elements of good luck.

Then again, you need bits of fortune en route to winning any competition and this victory takes Rangers one step closer to a first major trophy since 2011.