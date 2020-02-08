West Ham United reportedly eye summer deal for Zeki Celik

West Ham United have reportedly been watching Lille fullback Zeki Celik.

According to Turkish Football, West Ham United are plotting a summer move for Lille defender Zeki Celik.

The Hammers are currently 18th in the Premier League table and struggling for form.

A right-back has been a problem area for David Moyes’s side all season and a long-term replacement is needed for 35-year-old Pablo Zabaleta.

Celik is highly rated and reportedly in the sights of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to DHA, the Turkish international was recommended to manager Jose Mourinho by Spurs coach Joao Sacremento.

Tottenham opted against moving for him in January, but that hasn’t stopped the player from learning English in his bid to move to the Premier League.

“My biggest aim is to play in this great competition. I am learning English. I have ambitions and targets. I hope I will reach them,” he told TRT Spor.

Celik has been enjoying a solid season with Lille. The 22-year-old has started 19 Ligue 1 games, posting two assists.

The 14-capped Turkey international is seen as energetic and attack-minded. Defensively, he has averaged 2.4 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game (Whoscored).

West Ham may view him as an ideal long-term solution at the London Stadium. However, Turkish Football claim a deal is only likely should the Hammers stay up this season.

David Moyes’s side take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium next before traveling to Premier League leaders Liverpool.