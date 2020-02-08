'Cafu', 'love to see it': Reported West Ham target praised for remarkable stat

David Moyes' West Ham United have been linked with Matty Cash of Nottingham Forest.

A player recently linked with West Ham United has been praised by his club for having achieved a remarkable statistic.

Sky Sports reported last week that the Hammers had a £12million bid for Matty Cash turned down by Nottingham Forest in the January window, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side keen to keep hold of the youngster.

In the end, Cash stayed put at the City Ground and, with Forest in great form, will continue to do his bit in the mission to get the Reds into the Premier League for the first time this century.

The 22-year-old has risen through the ranks at Forest and signed a new long-term deal as recently as November, so it was pretty unlikely that he'd make the switch - certainly not mid-promotion battle.

In addition, Cash has been a revelation since Lamouchi was handed the Forest reins, adapting brilliantly to a new-look defensive role as a right-back after making his name as a rampaging winger.

With an impressive 63 tackles won this season, Cash is top of the leaderboard in all English leagues, and Forest praised him on Twitter, with fans also hailing his efforts and talent:

Impressive. Thought he looked a bit dodgy first couple of games in that position but he's learned his craft so quickly. Can't ask for more. Top bloke. — Paul Wilkinson (@wilko_paul) February 7, 2020

Forest host Leeds United in Saturday's late Championship kickoff, while West Ham travel to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.