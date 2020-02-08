Theo Walcott sends message to Everton fanbase after mixed afternoon

Everton secured victory at Goodison Park today and Theo Walcott put in a good display for the Toffees although he had to come off with a knock.

Everton ace Theo Walcott has sent a message to the Toffees fanbase on social media after today's 3-1 win at Goodison Park.

The 30-year-old followed up his winning goal at Watford with a superb assist for Bernard to open the scoring in the Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, Walcott pulled up with an apparent ankle injury not long after and had to be substituted, Djibril Sidibe taking his place in the 26th minute.

After that, Everton lost their way somewhat and Palace got back into the game in the second half, Christian Benteke equalising with an effort which creeped underneath Jordan Pickford.

Carlo Ancelotti's charges fought back, however, and ended up going ahead just before the hour through Richarlison, who then provided the groundwork for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to net a late third.

Walcott took to Twitter to praise the win, voice his disappointment at having to come off with the knock, and express his delight at picking up another three points as Everton's revival continues.

What a win lads Disappointed that I had to come off but pleased we’ve picked another 3 points @Everton pic.twitter.com/cJqX9iOdTw — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) February 8, 2020

The Goodison Park side has now claimed 17 points from their last eight league matches, a tally only bettered by Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Ancelotti and co now have their winter break in which to regroup, after which they will head to Arsenal on Sunday 23 February.