'Too quick', 'massive credit': Manager in awe of Aston Villa loanee

Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan has scored twice in two league games on loan.

Aston Villa loanee Scott Hogan has been praised by Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet after the 27-year-old claimed his second goal in two games for the Championship side (Birmingham Live).

Hogan joined the St Andrew's side on loan from their Second City rivals late in the January window and got off to the perfect start with a debut goal in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

On Friday, Birmingham took on Bristol City at Ashton Gate and Hogan netted once again, tapping in the equaliser after Dan Bentley had saved Jeremie Bela's powerful effort, en route to a 3-1 win.

Hogan's goal made him the first Birmingham player since Jon Toral in August 2015 to score in each of his first two league appearances for the club and helped the side up to 14th in the Championship table ahead of Saturday's bulk of fixtures.

Speaking after the game, Clotet is quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "Massive credit to him to score two goals in his first two games, long may it continue. We are all here to back him and support him. He said to me yesterday every time he plays against Bristol he scores and he is right.

"We knew he would always have chances because he is quicker than the Bristol defence and it’s about how we can supply him at the right moment - before he gets offside because he is too quick. He was always in the right position - as was Jukey, they both have their strengths, they are different to each other and that’s what makes them very complementary."

Hogan joined Villa from Brentford in 2017 for a fee that could reach £12million (BBC Sport) but, in 61 appearances for the claret and blue side, he netted just 10 goals and claimed four assists, according to Transfermarkt.