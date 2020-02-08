Quick links

'Unbelievable addition': Liverpool star gushes over £7.5m deal

The Japan international signed for Liverpool in the January transfer window.

It's been a subdued first month or so for Takumi Minamino at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old joined the European champions in a £7.5 million deal last month [The Times] after impressing against the Reds during Champions League games for Salzburg.

So far, Minamino has made four appearances for Liverpool - including two starts - but he looks to be a player still getting to grips with Jurgen Klopp's style.

But his centre-back team-mate Joe Gomez is confident he'll be a success at Anfield, claiming that the Japan international is an 'unbelievable addition'.

 

He told Sky Sports' Soccer Am program, broadcast February 8: "He’s a happy, positive guy. He’s got a nice aura to him. "His desire to press and adapt to our style of play. The gaffer wants us to play a certain way and he has that tenacity about him, to want to get about and put pressure on. An unbelievable addition.”

A slow start by Minamino is hardly the most surprising thing in the world.

Not only has he moved to a new country and playing in a new league, but he's also playing for arguably the best team on planet earth.

Liverpool won a FIFA Club World Cup title in December, after scooping a Champions League crown last June, and Klopp's side boast a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

This is a seriously good side and Minamino's early struggles have to be taken in context.

Given his talent, there's every chance that the winger - who scored seven goals in 11 starts during the first half of the campaign - will develop into a big player under the German manager.

