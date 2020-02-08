How to apply TikTok voice filters 2020: Chipmunk, baritone, shake and more!

The internet has made it possible to totally change your face, now in 2020, you don't even have to have your own voice!

TikTok was brought out for Apple iOS and Android devices in 2017 and since then it's taken the whole world by storm.

It has brought many-a craze and hilarious challenge, and now people can distort their voices on videos using TikTok.

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise and Shine' TikTok video pretty much broke the internet in 2019 and we're sure to see more in a way of celebrities taking to the addictive app.

Forget the butterfly filter, animal ears and sparkles, now we can apply voice filters to videos like never before.

So, let's take a look at how to get TikTok voice filters in 2020!

What is a voice filter?

A voice filter is basically the same as a photograph filter that we're all accustomed to when using apps such as Snapchat or Instagram.

Filters such as Ludwig and Crema are Instagram favourites. However, with TikTok, we're dealing with video content rather than just photos, so there are voices to take into consideration.

Not only can you change what your video looks like on TikTok, but you can also alter the voices involved in the recording.

NEW CRAZE: What is the TikTok Jelly Fruit trend? Where can you buy the sweets?

How to apply a TikTok voice filter in 2020

Applying a voice filter on the TikTok app is something everyone now has the capabilities of doing.

Just like a traditional photo filter, a voice filter can be applied once you've filmed your video.

Follow the steps below to get your voice changed on TikTok!

Once you've recorded your video, in the top right-hand side of the screen you'll see a little face with 'voice effects' written beneath it (above filters).

Click on voice effects and the options will all appear in a row at the bottom of the screen.

Voice filters such as 'chipmunk', 'baritone', 'shake', 'electronic', 'echo' and more will all be available to apply to your recording. This will change the original audio of your video.

Now click the pink 'next' button in the bottom right-hand side of the screen which will take you to the 'post' page.

Here you can describe your video, add hashtags, @ friends and decide who can view the video.

Then you can finally post the video by clicking the pink 'post' box at the bottom of the screen.

SAY WHAT: How to use Instagram's age filter - 'how old do you look' in 2020?