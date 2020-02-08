Thomas Frank claims reported Arsenal and Newcastle United target Said Benrahma is magnificent

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with Brentford's Said Benrahma.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has recently lavished praise on Said Benrahma who is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United

According to the Telegraph, The Gunners, Newcastle and Leicester are seeking a summer move for the forward rated at £15 million.

Benrahma has been in wonderful for Brentford this season.

And his manager Thomas Frank dubbed him magnificent to West London Sport following his recent hattrick over Hull City.

“We all know it’s very difficult when people lose a loved one. We gave him all the time off that he needed to get his head in the right place. He’s had some emotional days but he said he wanted to play for his Dad and do the best he can. He was magnificent in his actions, his touches and of course scoring three goals. It was a fantastic performance from him,” the Brentford boss explained.

Benrahma has played a key role in Brentford’s promotion charge this season.

The Bees sold Neal Maupay to Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. In his absence, Algeria international Benrahma has posted eight goals and five assists.

His performances have been attracting Premier League suitors. Arsenal and Newcastle are among them, and his displays suggest the 24-year-old has the ability to play in the top-flight.

Newcastle have often struggled in the final third this season. The Magpies have scored just 24 goals in 25 league games. The out-of-favour Christian Atsu leads the assist charts with just three.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need to freshen things up this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta may look to add some extra pace out wide to take the burden off Nicolas Pepe who has managed just three goals and three assists in 21 Premier League appearances.