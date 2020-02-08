Quick links

Thomas Frank claims reported Arsenal and Newcastle United target Said Benrahma is magnificent

Tom Thorogood
Said Benrahma of Brentford during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Barnet and Brentford at The Hive on January 28, 2019 in Barnet, United Kingdom.
Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with Brentford's Said Benrahma.

Said Benrahma and Daniel Bentley of Brentford make their way out to warm up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Aston Villa at Griffin Park on February 13, 2019 in...

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has recently lavished praise on Said Benrahma who is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United

According to the Telegraph, The Gunners, Newcastle and Leicester are seeking a summer move for the forward rated at £15 million.

Benrahma has been in wonderful for Brentford this season.

And his manager Thomas Frank dubbed him magnificent to West London Sport following his recent hattrick over Hull City.

“We all know it’s very difficult when people lose a loved one. We gave him all the time off that he needed to get his head in the right place. He’s had some emotional days but he said he wanted to play for his Dad and do the best he can. He was magnificent in his actions, his touches and of course scoring three goals. It was a fantastic performance from him,” the Brentford boss explained.

 

Benrahma has played a key role in Brentford’s promotion charge this season.

The Bees sold Neal Maupay to Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. In his absence, Algeria international Benrahma has posted eight goals and five assists.

His performances have been attracting Premier League suitors. Arsenal and Newcastle are among them, and his displays suggest the 24-year-old has the ability to play in the top-flight.

Newcastle have often struggled in the final third this season. The Magpies have scored just 24 goals in 25 league games. The out-of-favour Christian Atsu leads the assist charts with just three.

Arsenal, meanwhile, need to freshen things up this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta may look to add some extra pace out wide to take the burden off Nicolas Pepe who has managed just three goals and three assists in 21 Premier League appearances.

Said Benrahma of Brentford looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Bristol City at Griffin Park on October 02, 2019 in Brentford, England.

