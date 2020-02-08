Quick links

'There is a concern': Gerrard delivers injury blow for Rangers

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Borna Barisic went off injured for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers today.

If there's one negative about Rangers' win today, it's an injury to Borna Barisic.

The Gers moved into the next round of the Scottish Cup by beating Hamilton 4-1 away from home following a ruthless second-half showing.

It was a wonderful win for a Rangers side that haven't looked at their best since the winter break ended.

But today was a big reminder of the attacking threats that Steven Gerrard boasts.

 

Defensively, it's another matter and things could be about to get worse in that regard.

Barisic didn't last the full 90 minutes this afternoon, going off injured on 69 minutes with a hip problem.

Andy Halliday replaced the Croatian left-back for the final 20 minutes, and the Rangers boss admits that he's a doubt for Wednesday's Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

He said to the light Blues' YouTube channel: "There is a concern there at the moment. I think he'll be a doubt for midweek. Hopefully the physios can work their magic. He's got a bit of tightness in the hip."

Considering how Rangers looked pretty poor without right-back James Tavernier in the side in recent weeks, the loss of Barisic could be equally troublesome for the Gers.

Barisic has a staggering 14 assists for the Ibrox side in all competitions this season and there's just no way that his absence won't have a negative impact on the results going forward.

Gerrard should be hoping and praying that it's a short-term issue.

Borna Barisic of Rangers looks on prior to the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

